Robbers threaten cashier with metal pole

15 March, 2017
By John Wood

Two men carrying a large rock and metal pole have robbed a petrol station in Blackburn, Lancashire.

The incident happened at around 10.15pm on Sunday, March 12 when the men wearing dark clothing with their faces covered entered the Lock Mill Service Station on Bolton Road.

They threatened the cashier behind the till and made demands for money, but he ran into the toilets and alerted the police while the pair went behind the till and stole its contents.

They managed to get away with a small amount of cash and cigarettes, heading in the direction of Hollin Bridge Street.

DC Michelle Moffat from Blackburn CID said: “Thankfully they didn’t get away with much and the cashier wasn’t hurt, but he is understandably shaken up after being threatened when he was simply just there to do his job.

“If you saw these men in the area before or after the incident or you have any information that could help us, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident reference 1495 of March 12.”

Alternatively anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: robbery, police, Blackburn




Site Search

Poll

Do the recent hikes in business rates pose a serious threat to your petrol retailing business?

  • Yes
  • No

Facebook

About the Forecourt Trader Group
Forecourt Trader continues to maintain its market-leading position as the major source of information for the petrol-retailing sector.

Targeted at independent retailers, all those connected to the industry seek out Forecourt Trader (magazine and website) for its strong mix of news, industry and retailer profiles, as well as scheduled features that cover all categories of a service station operation at length, on both the forecourt and shop side of the business. ...more »

Twitter