Maxol reopens site as pay-at-pump Auto24

By John Wood

Maxol has reopened of its Glendermott Road, Derry / Londonderry station as a new Auto24 site which offers a 24-hour fully automated service station providing the city’s motorists with pay-at-the-pump convenience.

The station now has pay at the pump fuelling dispensers which accept payment by debit card, credit card and Maxol fuel card. This is Maxol’s seventh Auto24 site in Northern Ireland.

Maxol Group CEO Brian Donaldson said: “Automated service stations offer motorists a number of distinct advantages - fuel pricing is keener as there are fewer costs to pay; queues tend to be shorter as customers pay at the pump; parents find them convenient and, because the service station operates on a 24-hour basis motorists can fill up at a time that best suits them.

“We are delighted to be launching our latest Maxol Auto24, which provides our customers with ever greater choice and convenience, while remaining firmly committed to our full service station format.

“As the fuel pricing is controlled directly from Head Office, the Auto24 at Glendermott Road service station allows us to provide motorists with petrol and diesel at even more competitive prices.”

Customers can register at the Auto24 website to receive advance notice by email or text of special offers and fuel price happy hour promotions.