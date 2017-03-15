Euro Garages opens its first KFC drive-thru

By John Wood

Euro Garages has opened its first drive-thru KFC restaurant, and says it is aiming for 30-plus by 2020.

The drive-thru restaurant is part of a £3.5m development by Euro Garages at Mill Farm in Wesham, Lancashire, which comprises a BP service station, and also features Euro Garages’ 100th Greggs store and its seventh Sainsbury’s Local.

Iain Fisher, brand manager, joined Euro Garages in December 2016 and is working closely with KFC UK & Ireland to identify and explore new development opportunities. He was previously a regional director for KFC for nearly 15 years.

He said: “Since joining Euro Garages, we have been working tirelessly to get our first KFC drive thru open. Today is a special day for me and the whole team who manage and operate KFC Wesham (Mill Farm) drive thru.

“The restaurant with drive thru has created over 40 full and part time jobs and is proving to be a success with locals and people travelling in and around the area. We are planning to invest, open and operate a further 30-plus KFC restaurants across the UK by 2020.”