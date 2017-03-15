Applegreen secures lease to new to industry site

By John Wood

Top 50 Indie Applegreen UK has agreed to take a lease on a new-to-industry petrol station and convenience store that is due to be developed in Ludlow.

Work on the development, on the site of the former Burway Abattoir site in Bromfield Road, at the northern entrance to Ludlow, is scheduled to begin in June. The developer, Mead House Pension Fund, hopes to complete the work in October.

The new Applegreen site will aim to cater for the needs of local residents, commuters, long distance travellers and tourists.

“We are delighted to announce that Applegreen has signed a lease for the new petrol station and the 3,000sq ft convenience store in Ludlow, which is going to bring low fuel prices and a good food offering to south Shropshire,” said a spokesman for Mead House.

“It has taken a long time to get to this point, but we are now making real progress, which is great news for Ludlow in terms of investment and jobs. We expect the build to take around 16 weeks, which means the petrol station and store should be open in October.”

Applegreen UK managing director John Diviney said: “We at Applegreen are delighted to be involved in this project and look forward to providing the people of Ludlow and commuters with our retail proposition of low fuel prices together with an international food to go offering.”