ACS renews partnership with Crimestoppers

By John Wood

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has reaffirmed its commitment to keeping staff and customers safe in local shops with the renewal of its partnership with crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers and ACS have been in partnership since 2010, and have worked to raise awareness of crimes against local stores, while also offering rewards for serious crimes that have been committed in shops within local communities.

The ACS 2017 Crime Report revealed that more than 9,400 incidents of violence were estimated across the sector, while there were more than 3,000 incidents of burglary.

The report also reveals that crime against convenience retailers costs an estimated £232m to the sector, and the annual cost of shop theft is around £2,600 per store.

Association of Convenience Stores chief executive, James Lowman said: “In the last year alone, there were an estimated 9,400 instances of violence and abuse against retailers and staff.

“When the most serious incidents occur, it’s important that the industry stands together, which is why we’re continuing our important work with Crimestoppers to provide support to police forces and raise awareness of crimes against retailers.

“We hope that we will not need to offer any rewards in 2017, but we remain committed to doing so if necessary.”

Crimestoppers director of development Rodger Holden said: “We’re entering our eighth year in partnership with ACS, which I think highlights how important shop safety is to both organisations.

“Convenience stores are vital outlets within local communities, but there are some who abuse this. We need your help to ensure they are crime free, by telling us who it is that’s committing crimes against them. You can do this confidently and anonymously, safe in the knowledge no-one will know you spoke to us.”

Anyone with any information on incidents of crime can contact the Charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through its anonymous online form.