Hammer and knife wielding assailants injure assistant

By John Wood

Detectives are renewing their appeal for witnesses after a robbery at a Bournemouth petrol station – with CCTV images of the suspects being released.

The incident happened at 11.25pm on Monday March 13, at the Esso Service Station on Charminster Road, when two men – one armed with a claw hammer and another with a knife – entered the rear of the store and threatened a member of staff while making demands for money.

The member of staff sustained injuries to his chest, back and armpit during the incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not life-threatening. A small quantity of cash was taken.

The first offender wore a black shiny quilted jacket and black jogging bottoms. The second offender wore a waterproof jacket with grey across the shoulders and grey arms down to the sleeves and smart shoes.

A search of the area was carried out following the incident. No arrests have been made.

Detective inspector Wayne Seymour, of Bournemouth CID, said: “A full investigation is under way to find the two men responsible for this incident.

“I am now in a position to release CCTV images of the suspects involved and am appealing to anyone who recognises the people pictured, possibly by their clothing, to please come forward.

“I would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of Charminster Road at the relevant time to please contact Dorset Police urgently.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 13:488. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.