Lincoln forecourt reopens with pharmacy after revamp

By John Wood

A forecourt, which has been refurbished as part of a £750,000 revamp of Lincolnshire Co-op’s Winning Post Food Store and Filling Station, has been reopened.

The filling station has been closed since January, and new fuel pumps and a canopy were installed and changes made to the layout, ready for it to reopen on Friday, March 10.

The food store stayed open while it was given fresh fittings and facilities - including a new space for a Lincolnshire Co-op pharmacy to move into from its previous site in West Parade.

Renamed Winning Post Pharmacy, it officially opened at 8am on Monday March 13.

Pharmacy manager Patrick Yeung said: “We have been waiting for so long to move down here. We have really been looking forward to it.

“Hopefully in the future we will provide even more health services and get busier.

“It’s a new beginning, a new challenge, and we’re all up for it.”

Moving the pharmacy onto the Winning Post site means patients will benefit from a larger dispensary, consultation room and seating. It also has parking and an accessible entrance.