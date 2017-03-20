MFG acquires High Noon Stores forecourt site

By John Wood

Top 50 Indie Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has acquired a site from former Top 50 Indie High Noon Stores, which ceased trading in January this year.

Symonds Yat Service Station in the Wye Valley, Gloucestershire, is on the busy northbound carriageway of the A40 near Whitchurch, and offers customers a Londis shop, a cafe and extensive HGV overnight parking.

Jeremy Clarke, MFG’s chief operating officer, said: “This site has great potential due to its location, size and range of services offered. We are going to rebrand the station to Shell and look forward to growing the potential of this valuable asset to our network.”

MFG now has 406 stations operating under the BP, Shell, Texaco and Jet fuel brands, and is ranked second in the Top 50 Indies.

High Noon Stores was a convenience store chain and forecourt operator and had 15 sites, including 10 forecourts, across west and south Wales and southern England, and was ranked 32nd in last year’s Top 50 Indies.

The company ceased trading after running out of cash over the new year period and administrators were appointed on January 27.

Last month eight other High Noon forecourt sites were acquired by the third ranked Top 50 Indie Euro Garages.

The sites, which were sold in two batches of four, were marketed by Christie & Co.