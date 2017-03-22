Card-skimming device found on Tesco pump

By John Wood

A card skimming device has been found on a pay at pump machine on a supermarket forecourt in Fife, and police are warning members of the public to be wary of such devices in the Dunfermline area.

The device was discovered on a Tesco pay at pump petrol machine in Winterthur Lane, Dunfermline on Saturday March 18.

Detective inspector Colin Robson of Dunfermline CID said: “We received a report of a possible skimming device on the pay at pump device at Tesco.

“Officers have retrieved the device and the incident remains under investigation. As a result we are advising members of the public to be especially vigilant when withdrawing cash.

“Such devices often feature a skimming mechanism and a small camera which records their key strokes. This allows the criminal to clone the card and, having obtained the PIN, use them to withdraw cash at any ATM.”

The police released advice to help protect against falling victim to card cloning, including:

• Always checking the card reader before using the device. If you notice anything suspicious do not use it and contact police immediately.

• Checking for any additions to the machine that appear out of place. Do not attempt to remove a suspicious device as the criminals may be nearby and watching the machine.

• Always covering your hand when entering your pin.

• Being aware of your surroundings and whether anyone is watching you entering your pin. If so stop the transaction and inform bank staff, security staff or police.

• Checking your account regularly and inform your bank immediately if your account shows any transactions you did not make.

If you have any information that may assist officers in their investigation of this incident contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.