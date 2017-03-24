Essar refinery donates £3,000 to local school

By John Wood

The refinery recently achieved a record breaking safety target of three million hours without a recordable injury; a first in the site’s 60-year history.

Essar’s Let’s Give programme, which links safety milestones and charitable giving, recognised this achievement by donating to three charities: STEPS, Archers Brook, and The Liverpool Seafarers Centre.

Archers Brook was nominated by Rebecca Jones, communications manager at Stanlow. The school community offers support for children and young people with a range of complex social, emotional and behavioural difficulties often linked with medical conditions such as ADHD or complex communication needs associated with ASD.

She said: “We are delighted with the progress my nephew Kian has made since joining Archers Brook in September. The specialist support from the teachers and staff at the school, coupled with the engaging programme of activities, is key to his development.”

June Sedgwick, business manager at Archers Brook, commented: “The trustees, staff and pupils of Archers Brook are very grateful to Essar for this wonderful donation. Each week different classes have a personal and social development trip to build their confidence, form friendships and help develop many life skills. This money will be used to help equip these trips, by purchasing mountain bikes for the newly formed group of Key Stage Two pupils, as well as much needed outdoor education clothing for the entire age range of students.”