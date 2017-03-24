Certas Energy revamps digital platforms

By John Wood

Certas Energy has retained Manchester-based creative agency Lda, to work in partnership with it as the strategic and development lead across all Certas Energy’s digital platforms, both public and non public facing.

MediaCity-based Lda is providing Certas Energy with strategy, content, creative and tech, to develop a new digital presence across both B2B and B2C markets as well as integrate highly complex industry-standard software for Certas Energy’s extensive network of staff, distributors and customers in the heavily regulated fuel trade.

Certas Energy’s digital marketing manager, Michelle Kay, commented: “With so many stakeholders involved and so many aspects to the core build, we needed an agile development process that could handle regular updates, improvements and changes. In an industry that never stands still this is particularly important, and so during the build phase we need the flexibility to adapt as requirements change. We also, where possible, need to future proof the core technical specification to cope with inevitable evolution.

“I knew Lda were experts at this, having worked with them in a previous retail banking role. Having come from the highly compliance-driven and competitive world of financial services, I wanted to set a similarly high digital benchmark for Certas Energy and I knew Lda would be the right partner.”

Andrew Eccles, director of Lda said: “This project would not be possible without genuine customer insight such as user personas and customer journey mapping, before the creative process can even begin. But the real challenges will lie in integrating the client’s huge network and industry-standard technology, such as the fuel sector’s CODAS software to manage stock control, distribution, payments, CRM and compliance.”

Kay added: “We are at the beginning of our development roadmap and already we are impressed by Lda’s partnership approach. They are taking us through each step in a manageable and transparent way, and involving all stakeholders in a truly collaborative way.”