Application to build service station near Newport

By John Wood

A developer has applied for planning permission for a service station on the A41 near Newport in South Wales.

The filling station, a drive-through Costa Coffee, KFC and a 40-bay lorry park is planned for land off the junction of the A41 and A518 at Chetwynd Aston roundabout. The petrol station would incorporate space for a “Subway-type restaurant area”, toilet facilities, and a shower block.

Architect Anthony Buckley said a tenant for the petrol station had been agreed, but could not be revealed. He said deals with Costa and KFC were also in place.

The applicant for the scheme, Churchill Real Estates, was previously granted planning permission for a similar proposal, but it was shelved following a downturn in the economy in 2008. However, the plans state there is now more of a need than ever to build a lorry park and filling station at the site.

The design statement says: “The arrival and confidence of Jaguar Land Rover’s new engine plant on the i54 off the M54 at junction two north of Wolverhampton has meant that the A41 road traffic has increased, bringing even more urgency to the much-needed development for a lorry park and fuel filling station.

"With over 20 miles between the filling station at Tern Hill and the other at Cosford en-route, the proposed development would serve the local community and through-traffic road users as well as bringing additional employment opportunities to the area.

“The addition of a tourist information point will give travelling tourists to the area advice about places of interest locally helping to boost the local economy as well as providing over 50 to 70 full and part-time jobs opportunities directly within the site and more in support and supply locally, within other service businesses.”