MRH starts KDRB of Plymouth site

Existing buildings on the site have been demolished and the target date for reopening is mid-June.
David Hathaway, group company secretary for MRH Retail, said: “The shop will be reopening with a well-known grocery retail brand, but precise details have not been finalised.
He said the development was part of a continuous programme to refresh the company’s assets and make them more appealing to customers.
He added: “We will be working with major partner brands to provide a bigger shop, new facilities and a better layout. The overall aim is to improve the sales performance of an asset.”
Currently the company is carrying out three KDRBs across its estate of 480 forecourts.