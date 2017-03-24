MRH starts KDRB of Plymouth site

By John Wood

Top 50 Indie MRH has commenced a knock-down rebuild (KDRB) of its BP petrol filling station at Forder Valley Road in Plymouth, which includes an expanded convenience store on the site.

Existing buildings on the site have been demolished and the target date for reopening is mid-June.

David Hathaway, group company secretary for MRH Retail, said: “The shop will be reopening with a well-known grocery retail brand, but precise details have not been finalised.

He said the development was part of a continuous programme to refresh the company’s assets and make them more appealing to customers.

He added: “We will be working with major partner brands to provide a bigger shop, new facilities and a better layout. The overall aim is to improve the sales performance of an asset.”

Currently the company is carrying out three KDRBs across its estate of 480 forecourts.