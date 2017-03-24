Euro Garages opens new to industry site at Chorley

By John Wood

Top 50 Indie Euro Garages has opened another new to industry site which includes a Sainsbury’s Local store as part of its partnership with the supermarket group.

Euro Garages announced a deal with Sainsbury’s for six pilot stores in October and earlier this month opened its seventh Sainsbury’s Local as part of new to industry development at Wesham, Lancashire, which also included its first drive-thru KFC restaurant and its 100th Greggs store.

The latest service station opened this week in Buckshaw Village, at Chorley, Lancashire, and comprises a Starbucks Drive-Thru, a 24-hour Sainsbury’s, a Greggs, Subway and a BP fuel stop.

Manager of the new Starbucks Drive-Thru Chelsie Pattinson said: “We have 15 people in the team and every single one of us is really excited to be bringing the store to Buckshaw.”

Barry Westley, area manager of Euro Garages, said that the Sainsbury’s had created 15 new jobs. He said: “People are leading busy lifestyles and there is a growing trend that they want to do a top-up shop while they stop on-site to either fill up or visit our locations for coffee, breakfast or lunch.”

Euro Garages is the first external company that Sainsbury’s has allowed to operate a Sainsbury’s Local store.

The Top 50 Indie has also started development of a drive-thru Starbucks, Greggs and Subway near Crewe train station, due for completion later this year, but this scheme does not include a petrol filling station.