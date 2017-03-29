Police hunt for failed robber in Tamworth

29 March, 2017
By John Wood

Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery at a petrol station in Tamworth.

A man wearing dark clothing walked into the Jet garage in Lichfield Street, Fazeley, and demanded money. The man wore plastic shoe-covers, as well as gloves and a plastic bag as a mask.

The assistant refused his request for money and he left the premises and ran off. The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday March 25.

Detective constable Paul Whitehouse is also keen to speak to another man who may be a witness. This man walked past the offender at the garage, then crossed the road heading towards the County Drive area of Tamworth. This was just after 8.30pm.

If you have any information or saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident, please contact DC Paul Whitehouse on 101 quoting incident number 843 of March 25 or information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

