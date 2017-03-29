Knife man threatens cashier during robbery

29 March, 2017
By John Wood

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a petrol station in Thetford, Norfolk.

The incident happened at the BP petrol station on the A11 shortly after 9pm on Saturday night March 25, when two men approached the petrol station.

One man stood at the door while the other suspect entered the shop, threatening the cashier with a knife and demanding money.

Cash was taken from the till and the suspects fled the scene across the forecourt and into woodland. The member of staff was uninjured.

The robber is described as a white man and was wearing black bottoms, black trainers and a black coat with the hood up.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed two men acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone with information should contact detective constable Debbie Johnston at Thetford CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: robbery, police, knife, BP, Thetford




Site Search

Poll

Do the recent hikes in business rates pose a serious threat to your petrol retailing business?

  • Yes
  • No

Facebook

About the Forecourt Trader Group
Forecourt Trader continues to maintain its market-leading position as the major source of information for the petrol-retailing sector.

Targeted at independent retailers, all those connected to the industry seek out Forecourt Trader (magazine and website) for its strong mix of news, industry and retailer profiles, as well as scheduled features that cover all categories of a service station operation at length, on both the forecourt and shop side of the business. ...more »

Twitter