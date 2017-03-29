Knife man threatens cashier during robbery

By John Wood

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a petrol station in Thetford, Norfolk.

The incident happened at the BP petrol station on the A11 shortly after 9pm on Saturday night March 25, when two men approached the petrol station.

One man stood at the door while the other suspect entered the shop, threatening the cashier with a knife and demanding money.

Cash was taken from the till and the suspects fled the scene across the forecourt and into woodland. The member of staff was uninjured.

The robber is described as a white man and was wearing black bottoms, black trainers and a black coat with the hood up.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed two men acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone with information should contact detective constable Debbie Johnston at Thetford CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.