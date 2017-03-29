Two staff taken to hospital after attack

By John Wood

Two members of staff were taken to hospital after being assaulted during an attempted robbery at the Esso Service Station in Mayfield Road, Cross in Hand, East Sussex.

At around 3.10am on Saturday March 25 two men entered the store, one armed with a large knife and the other carrying a samurai sword.

The attack lasted approximately two minutes during which time one shop worker was hit over the head and the other was pushed to the ground and dragged along the floor.

The two suspects then made off empty handed in a vehicle which may have been parked in a nearby car park. The vehicle headed off at high speed towards Heathfield.

The victims, both local men, aged 30 and 49, were taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital to be checked over and discharged later the same day.

Those responsible are both described as white men, wearing black or dark clothing and had local accents.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw something or may have information regarding the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 200 of 25/03. Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.