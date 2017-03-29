Oakley Service Station celebrates 50th anniversary

By John Wood

Oakley Service Station in County Durham has run a fuel giveaway promotion to celebrate its 50th anniversary in business and its 20th anniversary as a Jet-branded forecourt.

To mark the occasion the Jet forecourt ran a week-long free fuel giveaway, when ten Golden Tickets each worth £50 in fuel were won by customers.

Oakey’s owners, Joyce and Nicky Porter, have been selling fuel at the West Auckland forecourt since January 1st 1967, having started out with just three petrol pumps. Fuel then was 4/9d for regular, 4/10d for premium and 4/11d for super – around 7ppl in today’s money.

Nicky commented: “It’s hard to believe that we’ve been in business for 50 years, only closing on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day each year. It’s now two decades since we joined the Jet network and it remains one of the best decisions we made for the business.

“We chose Jet because of their strong brand and the fact that they only deal with independently operated fuel service stations like ours. We like the fact that Jet has its own refinery and it has always delivered fuel as requested and on time. These are just a few of the reasons why 20 years later our partnership with Jet is still going strong.”

Nicky added: “As with any business, we’ve had many different trading periods, some good, some not as good, but thanks to the support and service we receive from Jet our sales have increased year on year in recent years. I can confidently say that Jet will continue to play an important role in Oakley’s success for the foreseeable future!”

Oakley’s forecourt and shop have recently been modernised, with new pumps and an updated electronic till, and a makeover is planned for the store in the coming months.

Tori Sowden, the Porters’ daughter and Oakley’s general manager, said: “We’ve been very lucky to have such a loyal customer base over the past five decades, so to mark this milestone anniversary, we really wanted to thank our customers for their ongoing support.

“A free fuel giveaway was a great way for us to give a little something back. And with 10 lucky winners over the week our customers were delighted to be part of our celebrations. Jet has given us so much support – helping to organise two interviews with our local radio station and promoting our anniversary online and with our local newspapers. We’re over the moon with how well the week went.”