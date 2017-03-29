Co-op filling station reopens after makeover

By John Wood

Central England Co-operative has reopened its refurbished petrol filling station at Haddon Road, Bakewell, in Derbyshire, after a £235,000 makeover of its convenience store.

The changes have included the introduction of new fixtures and fittings including pioneering energy efficient refrigeration and LED lighting technologies to minimise environmental impact.

Haddon Road Petrol Filling Station manager Wayne Ingham said: “Our team were so excited to finally allow our members and customers to see our new-look convenience store located at the petrol filling station. The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

“I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

“All of us here at Haddon Road Petrol Filling Station are proud to be part of such a great community in Bakewell and are looking forward to welcoming customers, new and old, to come and enjoy our food store.”

The filling station is open 7am to 10pm Monday-Saturday and 8am to 10pm on Sunday.

Facilities include Costa Coffee, Paypoint, Collect Plus, Lottery and a free cash machine.