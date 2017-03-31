Axe-wielding raiders break in to forecourt shop

By John Wood

Police are investigating after a gang of axe-wielding masked raiders smashed their way into a Cambridgeshire petrol station and stole £4,000 of cigarettes

The men, who used an axe to smash through a glass door at the BP service station in Bluntisham on Monday March 27, were recorded on CCTV.

A police spokesman said: “Thieves used an axe to break through the glass door of a petrol service station in Bluntisham just after 9.30pm on Monday, March 27.

“Once inside, they forced open the metal shutters of a cigarette kiosk and stole approximately 400 packets of cigarettes from inside.

“The burglary was caught on CCTV which shows a dark coloured car draw up at the service station and three men in dark clothing and masks get out and carry out the crime. Investigations are continuing.”

Officers believe the dark-coloured car was possibly a BMW 1 series.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 624 of March 27. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.