BP Plus Fuel Card extended to Esso sites

31 March, 2017
By John Wood

BP’s reciprocal fuel card acceptance agreement with Esso is now live, offering BP Plus Fuel Card customers the opportunity to fill up at Esso-branded sites throughout the UK.

There are now more than 630 Esso forecourts (excluding Esso Tesco Alliance sites and Esso Euro Garages sites) in the UK which accept the BP Plus Fuel Card, with more sites coming on board soon. This means BP Plus Fuel Cards are now accepted at more than 3,000 sites, including Texaco and Gulf (except some Scottish mainland and island sites).

Andy Allen, UK fuel card manager, BP Fuel Cards, said: “At BP, we are committed to expanding our offer to support our fleet customer needs. This collaboration with the Esso network of sites enables us build on our offer to BP Plus fleet customers, giving drivers even more choice and availability when travelling throughout the UK.”

