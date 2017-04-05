DCC chief executive to stand down

By John Wood

Tommy Breen, the chief executive of Certas Energy’s parent company DCC, has announced that he will be standing down after more than 30 years with the company, following its annual general meeting on July 14.

He will be succeeded by Donal Murphy, executive director and managing director of DCC Energy, DCC’s largest division.

John Moloney, chairman of DCC plc, said: “I would like to thank Tommy for his exceptional leadership as chief executive and his dedication and commitment to DCC since he joined the Group over 30 years ago. Under Tommy's stewardship the Group has gone from strength to strength, with sustained growth in the Group's operations, operating profit, cash flow and dividend, and the development of market leading positions in its Energy, Healthcare and Technology divisions.”

Breen said: “I have been extremely fortunate to have worked for DCC for more than 30 years. I would like to recognise and thank all of our directors and employees, past and present, for their support and commitment during my time with the group and most particularly during my tenure as chief executive.”

Alongside the announcement DCC also revealed it had bought Shell's LPG business in Hong Kong and Macau.

It said the acquisition, for an enterprise value of HK$1.165bn (£120m), was consistent with DCC Energy's ambition to build a substantial presence in the global LPG market.