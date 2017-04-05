Police checking whether break-ins are linked

05 April, 2017
By John Wood

Police are investigating whether break-ins at petrol stations in Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, as well as a Co-op store, early on April 4 are linked.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We have received reports of two burglaries in the early hours in South Cambridgeshire.

“At about 1am five men wearing dark clothing gained entry to a petrol station on the A1307 near Linton. They removed cash and cigarettes before leaving the scene.

“Shortly after, a second burglary took place at a branch of the Co-op in the High Street, Melbourn. A quantity of cigarettes were stolen as a result of the incident.

“Officers are investigating both incidents, but no arrests have yet been made.”

A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire police said: “Four men are reported to have been involved in the incident, and after smashing in the glass door of the Shell Greenfield garage they drove off along the A505 with cigarettes and cash. The descriptions are of four males, wearing dark clothing.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org

