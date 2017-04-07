Police investigate racial abuse allegation

07 April, 2017
By John Wood

Avon & Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman reported being sworn at and racially abused at the Tesco Express petrol station on Soundwell Road, Kingswood.

It happened at about 1.15pm on Thursday 30 March on the forecourt of the petrol station. The woman said she sounded her car horn at another driver as she was concerned he might reverse into her and the man then shouted and swore at her.

A suspect has been identified and has made a counter-allegation. The investigating officer would like to hear from any independent witnesses who were at the Tesco Esso Express at lunchtime on Thursday.

Anyone who can help is asked to get in touch online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 5217070305. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

