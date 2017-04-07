Forecourt gunman escapes with cash

07 April, 2017
By John Wood

Northumbria Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Shell garage in The Broadway, in Grindon.

At 2.36am on Wednesday April 5 a man entered the forecourt shop, pointed what is believed to be a handgun at a member of staff and demanded the contents of the till. He then escaped with a quantity of cash.

The member of staff was not injured but was left shaken.

The offender is described as male wearing a grey flat cap and beige jumper with black sleeves. Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 64 050417 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

