Burnt out Co-op site rebuilt

The new-look building replaces the former store, which was badly damaged by a fire in the middle of 2016. Since then it has been selling fuel and groceries out of a temporary kiosk while the rebuilding work was taking place.
The new-look site will provide hot food for the first time and a bigger chilled range including food to go and beers, wines and spirits.
Halifax Road store manager Andrew Bates said: “This is a very exciting time for my team and I and preparations for the big day are well under way. We are looking forward to re-launch day and showing off the refurbished petrol filling station and food store.
“There will be a great buzz on opening day, and to celebrate the Food Store re-launch we will have plenty of special opening offers, we will be talking to customers about membership and how we can support in the local community.”
The Halifax Road Co-operative Petrol Filling Station is open Monday-Sunday, 24 hours a day.