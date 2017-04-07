Burnt out Co-op site rebuilt

07 April, 2017
By John Wood

Central England Co-operative is planning to open the doors to its rebuilt petrol filling station and food store, in Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, Huddersfield, at 10am on Friday April 21.

The new-look building replaces the former store, which was badly damaged by a fire in the middle of 2016. Since then it has been selling fuel and groceries out of a temporary kiosk while the rebuilding work was taking place.

The new-look site will provide hot food for the first time and a bigger chilled range including food to go and beers, wines and spirits.

Halifax Road store manager Andrew Bates said: “This is a very exciting time for my team and I and preparations for the big day are well under way. We are looking forward to re-launch day and showing off the refurbished petrol filling station and food store.

“There will be a great buzz on opening day, and to celebrate the Food Store re-launch we will have plenty of special opening offers, we will be talking to customers about membership and how we can support in the local community.”

The Halifax Road Co-operative Petrol Filling Station is open Monday-Sunday, 24 hours a day.

