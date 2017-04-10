Esso Card acceptance extended to BP branded sites

10 April, 2017
By John Wood

Esso Card fuel card customers can now use their Esso Card at BP branded sites throughout the UK.

There are approximately 1,200 BP forecourts in the UK, which will increase the Esso Card acceptance network in the UK to around 3,400 sites. Esso Card is now accepted at Esso, Shell and BP branded sites in the UK.

Paul Simon, Esso branded wholesale sales manager UK, said: “We are committed to maximising convenience for drivers and this is the first of a series of payment initiatives we are planning that will help drivers and fleet operators alike.”

Esso Card is issued and operated by WEX Europe Services Ltd (WEX) across Europe.

Malcom Joyce, WEX Europe Services managing director, said: “We are committed to developing the Esso Card proposition, and this agreement will increase convenience and choice for our customers in the UK.”

The acceptance of Esso Card at BP branded sites is part of a reciprocal agreement, under which BP Plus Cards are now accepted at 630 participating Esso branded sites, with the roll-out to more sites anticipated shortly.

