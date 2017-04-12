Roadchef sets up apprenticeship scheme

By John Wood

Motorway service area operator Roadchef has engaged in a new partnership with private hospitality training provider Lifetime Training to deliver bespoke apprenticeship programmes to its employees.

The company is launching the new programme across all of its 21 locations and 30 Roadchef service areas.

Courses have been tailored specifically for Roadchef team members, crew members, supervisors and managers who work across the various brands that Roadchef operates.

More than 3,000 Roadchef employees will have the opportunity to be nominated for the qualifications.

Jane Frost, training and development manager at Roadchef, commented: “I am excited about our new partnership with Lifetime Training and the opportunities that this brings to the business. It will offer our employees a great avenue to develop their skills and build longer-term careers with Roadchef as a business. It fits directly with our People Plan and builds on our continuing commitment to develop our internal talent.”

Lifetime Training will be delivering the following apprenticeships: Hospitality Services Level 2, Counter Takeaway Level 2, Kitchen Services Level 2, Hospitality Supervision & Leadership Level 3, Retail Level 2 and 3, Business Administration Level 2 and 3.

Julie Proctor, director of hospitality accounts at Lifetime Training, added: “As Roadchef goes from strength-to-strength with new service offerings, apprentices are in a great position to realise their career goals and make their mark within a business that’s going places.”