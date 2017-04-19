Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Cloning device found on Asda pump

John Wood · 19 April, 2017
Asda logo

Police in Hull have warned drivers to check their bank accounts after a suspected card cloning device was found at a pay at pump machine on an Asda forecourt.

The device was found at the pay at pump machine on pump ten at Asda Kingswood on Thursday April 13, and police were called.

A spokeswoman for Humberside Police said: “An investigation has been launched after a suspicious device was found attached to a pay at pump machine at a petrol station in Althorp Road, Hull. We were alerted at shortly before 10.30am on Friday, April 14 and the device was immediately removed.

“If you have filled up at the station recently please contact your bank and check your statement to ensure no additional transactions have been processed.

“If you believe you have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please call 101, quoting log number 215 of April 14.”

