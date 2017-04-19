Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Police release CCTV of attempted robbery

John Wood · 19 April, 2017
CCTV of attempted robbery

CCTV images have been released by police officers investigating an attempted robbery at a 24-hour filling station in Lancashire.

The incident happened at around 12.05am on Tuesday, April 18 after three men dressed in dark clothing and ski masks approached the Middleforth Garage on Leyland Road, Penwortham, Preston.

They tried to gain entry through the locked entrance door but were unable to get inside. They then tried to prise the door open with a large knife but were unsuccessful, and they then made off on foot in the direction of Lostock Hall.

PC Paul Gilfoyle from Preston Police said: “Fortunately the men were unsuccessful in their attempt to break in, nobody was injured and nothing was stolen. Nonetheless, this has been a frightening experience for the staff of the garage and so we are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Similarly, we would urge anyone who may recognise the men pictured to get in contact with us.”

One of the men was described as wearing a blue hooded jacket and white trainers.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1705521.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

