Hampshire forecourt adopts new Murco image

White Horse Service Station in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, has become the latest Murco dealer station to adopt its new image. The new image was provided as part of a re-signing package.

Jim Mulheran, fuels director at Motor Fuel Group and responsible for the Murco brand, commented: “We are delighted that we were able to reach agreement with Kevin and Jeanette and their site looks absolutely superb. There is fierce competition among fuel suppliers for sites of this quality which can only be good for independent dealers. It gives them a great opportunity to negotiate a fuel supply deal that works best for them.

“It also means of course, that as a supplier we have to work even harder to create a business proposition that offers significant benefits and advantages over the competition.

“In this instance, our formidable fuel buying power and our 100% commitment to the Murco brand was greatly enhanced by a strong track record of dealer support, a flexible and competitive supply deal and of course our great new look.”

White Horse director Kevin Brooking said: “We are pleased to have reached a deal with Jim. The site has certainly improved from the face lift and we are thrilled with the results.

“Customers have fed back positive comments regarding the signs and canopy which is always pleasing. The new lighting around the canopy makes the site far more visible from a distance and gives it a contemporary feel.”

