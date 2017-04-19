Hoyer extends delivery deal with Shell

Hoyer Petrolog has retained significant business with Shell delivering retail fuels in the UK. The new contract extends Hoyer’s relationship with Shell in the UK through to June 2020.

Allan Davison, operations director, said: “The agreement of a new contract with Shell is credit to the people in our business who have contributed to an excellent and continuously improving safety and service performance over the past few years.”

The contract involves 70 vehicles and 240 drivers delivering retail fuels from five loading locations throughout the North and South of England.

Last July Hoyer announced that it had entered into a long-term agreement with BP to provide bulk fuel transport and logistics services throughout the UK.

As part of that deal Hoyer took on responsibility for order taking, stock management, scheduling, despatch, physical distribution and reconciliation of all retail fuels in the UK.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: