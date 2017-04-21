Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

John Wood · 21 April, 2017
Smuggled Turner tobacco

A lorry driver caught smuggling around 900 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco, a small quantity of cocaine and amphetamine, CS Gas and eight dangerous knives into the UK has been jailed for three years, after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Arpad Levente Jeddi, 47, was driving a lorry stopped by Border Force officers at Dover Eastern Docks on the evening of 19 October 2016. Officers discovered 880 kilos of ‘Turner’ and ‘Eastenders’ brand tobacco in the lorry’s trailer unit, worth an estimated £174,328 in evaded excise duty. The tobacco was hidden alongside a legitimate cargo of festive paper bags.

A search of Jeddi revealed six grams of cocaine, with a street value of £600, and a lock knife. 81 grams of amphetamine, with a street value of £1,300. A further seven illegal knives, including one with an 11 inch blade and several throwing knives, were found in the cab unit of the vehicle. The case was referred to HMRC for investigation.

Jeddi pleaded guilty to 11 charges on April 18 at Canterbury Crown Court, and was jailed at the same court on April 20 for three years. He had already admitted importing the amphetamine at a hearing on November 25 last year.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

John Lynn joins TLM board as it signs all...

Hoyer extends delivery deal with Shell

Hampshire forecourt adopts new Murco image

Top 50 Indie signs five sites to Essar brand

Top 50 Indie signs five sites to Essar brand

Blaze guts shop on MRH forecourt

Euro Garages chooses US software to contr...

John Lynn joins TLM board as it signs all...

Kent forecourt completes £1.3m redevelopment

Euro Garages opens new to industry site a...

Top 50 Indie signs five sites to Essar brand

P&H and Costcutter close The Buyco

Poll

See Results

With so much talk about plans for 'toxic charges' on the most polluting vehicles, do you think drivers of diesel-engined vehicles are being unfairly demonised?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions