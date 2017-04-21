Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

A lorry driver caught smuggling around 900 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco, a small quantity of cocaine and amphetamine, CS Gas and eight dangerous knives into the UK has been jailed for three years, after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Arpad Levente Jeddi, 47, was driving a lorry stopped by Border Force officers at Dover Eastern Docks on the evening of 19 October 2016. Officers discovered 880 kilos of ‘Turner’ and ‘Eastenders’ brand tobacco in the lorry’s trailer unit, worth an estimated £174,328 in evaded excise duty. The tobacco was hidden alongside a legitimate cargo of festive paper bags.

A search of Jeddi revealed six grams of cocaine, with a street value of £600, and a lock knife. 81 grams of amphetamine, with a street value of £1,300. A further seven illegal knives, including one with an 11 inch blade and several throwing knives, were found in the cab unit of the vehicle. The case was referred to HMRC for investigation.

Jeddi pleaded guilty to 11 charges on April 18 at Canterbury Crown Court, and was jailed at the same court on April 20 for three years. He had already admitted importing the amphetamine at a hearing on November 25 last year.

