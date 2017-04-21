Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

One month to plain packaging warns ACS

John Wood · 21 April, 2017
cigarette

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has reminded retailers there is just one month to go until the Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Regulations and Tobacco Products Directive come into force.

The one-year sell-through period for retailers to sell branded packs is coming to an end, and from May 20 retailers must ensure that all their stock is compliant with the new regulations.

From May 20, retailers will only be able to sell tobacco in standardised packaging, in a minimum pack size of 20 for cigarettes, and 30g packs for roll your own tobacco. E-cigarettes will have to carry a health warnings.

ACS has produced comprehensive guidance for retailers on the upcoming changes to tobacco retailing coming into force as part of the revised EU Tobacco Products Directive and Standardised Packaging legislation.

The guidance sets out the action that retailers need to take at every stage of the introduction of the regulations and includes details of changes to the law on the sale of tobacco packs, roll-your-own tobacco, e-cigarettes and flavoured tobacco.

The guide has recently been added to the Assured Advice scheme, which ensures that your store procedures must be respected by all local enforcement officers including environmental health, police and trading standards.

The full guidance can be downloaded on the ACS website at www.acs.org.uk/advice/tobacco/

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

John Lynn joins TLM board as it signs all...

Hoyer extends delivery deal with Shell

Hampshire forecourt adopts new Murco image

Top 50 Indie signs five sites to Essar brand

Top 50 Indie signs five sites to Essar brand

Blaze guts shop on MRH forecourt

Euro Garages chooses US software to contr...

John Lynn joins TLM board as it signs all...

Kent forecourt completes £1.3m redevelopment

Euro Garages opens new to industry site a...

Top 50 Indie signs five sites to Essar brand

P&H and Costcutter close The Buyco

Poll

See Results

With so much talk about plans for 'toxic charges' on the most polluting vehicles, do you think drivers of diesel-engined vehicles are being unfairly demonised?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions