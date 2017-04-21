One month to plain packaging warns ACS

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has reminded retailers there is just one month to go until the Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Regulations and Tobacco Products Directive come into force.

The one-year sell-through period for retailers to sell branded packs is coming to an end, and from May 20 retailers must ensure that all their stock is compliant with the new regulations.

From May 20, retailers will only be able to sell tobacco in standardised packaging, in a minimum pack size of 20 for cigarettes, and 30g packs for roll your own tobacco. E-cigarettes will have to carry a health warnings.

ACS has produced comprehensive guidance for retailers on the upcoming changes to tobacco retailing coming into force as part of the revised EU Tobacco Products Directive and Standardised Packaging legislation.

The guidance sets out the action that retailers need to take at every stage of the introduction of the regulations and includes details of changes to the law on the sale of tobacco packs, roll-your-own tobacco, e-cigarettes and flavoured tobacco.

The guide has recently been added to the Assured Advice scheme, which ensures that your store procedures must be respected by all local enforcement officers including environmental health, police and trading standards.

The full guidance can be downloaded on the ACS website at www.acs.org.uk/advice/tobacco/

