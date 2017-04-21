Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Topaz introduces new fuel brand

John Wood · 21 April, 2017
Topaz site

Irish forecourt operator Topaz is investing €6m in the roll-out of a new fuel brand, Miles, across its network, according to a report in The Irish Times.

Miles is the fuel brand owned by Canadian group Alimentation Couche-Tard, which acquired Topaz in February 2016.

Couche-Tard has been introducing the Miles petrol and diesel brand at its stations across Europe in recent years. The company says additives in the fuel reduces consumption by up to 3% as well as lowering maintenance costs for motorists.

The €6m covers investment in new pumps and forecourt renovation and branding as well as advertising and marketing costs.

Topaz has more than 440 petrol filling stations across the Island of Ireland and claims to be Ireland’s largest fuel and convenience brand.

