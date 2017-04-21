Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Co-op to invest £850,000 in site

John Wood · 21 April, 2017
Lincolnshire Co-op Gulf sign

Lincolnshire Co-op has revealed plans for an £850,000 redevelopment of its Gibbet Nook Filling Station, on the junction of the A153 and B1192 near Coningsby.

The first phase will see the site closed from Monday April 24 to Friday June 9 while underground works are carried out to replace pipes and tanks, and new pumps will be installed.

A planning application for the second phase is in the final stages of preparation and will soon be submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

If permission is granted, it would see a new food store built on spare space on the site while the current smaller unit remains open.

The new 1,200sq ft convenience store would replace the current shop when complete. It would offer a range of chilled and fresh food, beer and wine, hot food to go including bakes and pastries and a Costa Coffee machine.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s store development manager Matthew Wilkinson said: “We’re planning to make a major investment in our Gibbet Nook Filling Station.

“Unfortunately, some of the essential underground works we have planned in the first phase means the site will have to shut temporarily. We apologise to our regular customers for the inconvenience this will cause – we’ll be working hard to make sure it’s not closed any longer than it needs to be.

“We’re also finalising details of a planning application for the second phase of works we’d like to carry out. If granted planning permission, this part of the scheme will make the site a much more convenient place for drivers to pick up some shopping as well as fill up with petrol.”

