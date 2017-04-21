Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
C-store chain buys 16th forecourt

John Wood · 21 April, 2017
Combe Martin Petrol Station

Central Convenience Stores has acquired its 16th forecourt with the purchase of Combe Martin Petrol Station in north Devon.

The acquisition by the fast growing convenience store chain, which is owned by wholesaler Palmer and Harvey, takes its total estate of stores to 116.

Commercial estate agent Charles Darrow sold the business on behalf of Andy West, who is now concentrating on his property developments in Combe Martin.

According to Charles Darrow, West once owned 50 petrol filling stations in the south west and supplied fuel to a further 50 petrol stations.

Charles Darrow director Simon Mitchell said: “As with all petrol filling station sales that we handle, they generate a great deal of competitive interest and Combe Martin Petrol Station was no exception. This purchase will further strengthen the Central Convenience Stores portfolio across the south west.

“They are always looking to increase their presence in the south west and this store proved the perfect purchase for them.

“We are delighted to work with Central Convenience Stores once again and I’m sure they will continue to increase their number of stores over the next few years.

“They prefer village, rural or estate stores over town centre high streets and this is another perfect location for them.”

Central Convenience Stores is opening an average of one store a week and the chain’s commercial director Tony Start said: “Our ethos is to develop stores for the benefit of the local community and give them an appealing shopping experience without having to travel too far.

“We have a strong presence across the South West and this will further strengthen our position in north Devon. The future is very exciting for Central Convenience Stores and we hope to open further stores in the area soon.”

Charles Darrow has previously acted for Central Convenience Stores in its search for more stores for its expansion in the south west. It helped the chain acquire new stores in the Stonehouse area of Plymouth, along with Sylvania Stores and Matford Filling Station in Exeter.

