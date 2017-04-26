Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Top 50 Indie Chartman shortlisted for Grocer Gold award

John Wood · 26 April, 2017
A CTC van outside Chartman's Winning Post Service Station

Top 50 Indie Chartman has been shortlisted as the Retail Chain of the Year 2017 in the prestigious Grocer Gold awards, run by Forecourt trader’s sister publication The Grocer.

The hotly contested national awards are popularly known as the Oscars of the Grocery Industry, and the latest recognition comes after Chartman previously won the Independent Forecourt of the Year accolade in the 2015 Retail Industry Awards.

The West Country company, which was the highest climber in Forecourt Trader’s Top 50 Indies, recently opened its eleventh outlet at Winterbourne Abbas in Dorset.

The celebrations were heightened by the announcement that Chartman’s sister company, CTC Wholesalers had been selected as a finalist in the Wholesaler of the Year 2017 category in the same Grocer Gold Awards, sitting alongside national brands including Bookers and Bestway. The CTC name is a shortened form of the Camel Trading Company, originating from their first base in West Camel, Somerset, where they first started wholesaling to petrol filling stations and convenience stores.

The two companies are now based on Exeter’s Marsh Barton estate, and together employ 185 people. They started trading in Exeter in 1984 at the now defunct Esso Exeter and Middlemore service stations and at former warehouse premises on the Sowton Industrial Estate.

Chartman director Clive Sheppard commented: “We are honoured to be chosen to be on the shortlist. I think it reflects the trends in the industry where consumers are moving away from traditional food shopping towards more convenient offers such as forecourt stores.

“From a Chartman point of view it is recognition for our strategy of sustainable growth, which has recently seen us open our latest outlet at Winterbourne Abbas.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Forecourt property values hit record high

C-store chain buys 16th forecourt

Hoyer extends delivery deal with Shell

John Lynn joins TLM board as it signs all...

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Hoyer extends delivery deal with Shell

Hampshire forecourt adopts new Murco image

Kent forecourt completes £1.3m redevelopment

Top 50 Indie signs five sites to Essar brand

P&H and Costcutter close The Buyco

Euro Garages plans new-to-industry site i...

Poll

See Results

With so much talk about plans for 'toxic charges' on the most polluting vehicles, do you think drivers of diesel-engined vehicles are being unfairly demonised?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions