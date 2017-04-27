Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
St Blazey signs new five-year deal with Gulf

Merril Boulton · 27 April, 2017

Barrie Richards, proprietor of St Blazey Service Station, Cornwall has selected Gulf as his fuel brand for a further five years. The family business, which he operates with his wife Jean and son Charles, pumps a retail volume of 4.5m litres and includes a convenience store, off licence and Cornwall’s premier car wash centre comprising four jet washes, one drive through, five vacs, and two air machines. The site is a regular winner of industry awards for presentation and service.

“It is fair to say that I am extremely demanding of my fuel supplier,” reflects Barrie. “We have built up a successful business over the years by investing, delivering the highest service levels and adapting to changes in consumer behaviour. We are a hub of the local community, our forecourt staff are incredibly hard working and dedicated and it is therefore essential that we choose the right fuel brand.”

“Throughout the current agreement we have been very happy with the Gulf brand and the quality of service provided by fuel supplier Certas Energy. I can honestly say that service levels and delivery are excellent, probably the best we have ever had in my 40 years at the helm. Nevertheless we went out to the marketplace to see what was available. We had some very strong offers but Gulf was the best all-round and I, my family and staff are delighted to have placed our future with Gulf for a further five years. It will allow us to continue to price competitively and grow our volumes and revenues.”

“We are very comfortable with Gulf, our customers like the brand and our staff are now eagerly awaiting their new motorsport-inspired uniforms,” he continues. ”Gulf is a distinctive brand with the same pulling power and authority as the majors. Nothing ever seems to be too much trouble, all Gulf personnel are accessible and with Shane Bowering, our area manager, we never have to ask a second time. How do you put a value on a responsive and flexible relationship like this?”

