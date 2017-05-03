Scary result of Chartman team-building exercise
Motorists visiting the Winning Post Service Station on Exeter’s Haldon Hill are currently being entertained by a collective of scarecrows produced by each of the south west’s Chartman-owned stores.
The exercise was a project aimed at team building within and between the stores.
Company director of the Top 50 Indie group, Clive Sheppard, said, “We were trying to give the teams a challenge away from the normal day-to-day routines. This created some great imaginative thinking from the teams, who really embraced the task and had a lot of fun along the way. Customers love it too, and it’s gives you a great feeling knowing you’ve helped brightened up their days a little bit”.
