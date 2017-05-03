Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Certas Energy appoints new finance director

Merril Boulton · 03 May, 2017

Steve Little has joined Certas Energy as its new finance director with a brief to develop improvements across the business and add value to its domestic and commercial customers.

Previously, Steve spent eight years at Houghton International, a speciality chemical company headquartered in Philadelphia, which focuses on metalworking fluids. At Houghton, Steve was the finance director EMEA as well as the regional director for Poland and South Africa.

Prior to joining Houghton, Steve spent seven years with General Electric and five years with Arthur Andersen in Manchester, where he trained and qualified as a chartered accountant. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry from Leeds University.

As well as being responsible for all financial aspects in the running of the business, he will be partnering with his peers to help identify and deliver improvements which add value to Certas Energy’s customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders.

Steve Taylor, managing director at Certas Energy, said: “Steve brings a wealth of experience in working in fast-paced business environments and delivering results via effective cross-functional collaboration. His focus will be on creating and developing high- performance teams, which will in turn support Certas Energy’s ability to generate positive financial results.”

