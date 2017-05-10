Charges after queuing police spot suspicious activity

Two men have been charged with making off without payment, after police officers refuelling their patrol car spotted suspicious activity at the petrol station.

As the two officers queued for their petrol at Leeds Road, Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, just after 3pm on Friday May 5, a number of men were spotted leaving the forecourt.

The officers followed them and two men, aged 21 and 25, were arrested a short time later nearby.

The 21-year-old man, from Markfield, Leicestershire, has been charged with making off without payment of £220.87 of fuel, and driving without a licence or insurance.

The 25-year-old man, from Halifax, West Yorkshire, has been charged with making off without payment of £220.87 of fuel.

They will appear at York Magistrates Court on Monday May 22.

