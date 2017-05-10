Robbers leave explosives attached to cash machine

A “suspicious device” found attached to a cash machine on a forecourt in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, is believed to have been put there by robbers trying to blow it up.

Police were called to the Gulf Petrol Station on Huddersfield Road at 6.55am on Tuesday May 9.

The site was cordoned off and the road was closed while police officers and fire crews investigated the area. The road reopened at around 10am.

This is the second time a cash machine on this site has been has been targeted by criminals. In September last year a gang caused an explosion which blew a previous dispenser out of the wall.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called just after 6.55am on Tuesday morning.

“A suspicious device was found at a cash machine on Huddersfield Road.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 283 of May 9.

