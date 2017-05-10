Shell and BMW design new hydrogen dispenser

Shell and a BMW Group subsidiary, Designworks, have collaborated in the launch of a new hydrogen dispenser that is radically different to pumps for other road fuels.

Oasis is a dispenser concept that departs from the “H” or “L” shaped fuel dispensers presently on the market. It introduces a new “I” shaped, pillar-like design which is intended to provide a friendly appeal.

When a vehicle approaches the dispenser, the customer will experience a light guidance system, an information screen and an innovative nozzle for refuelling.

The light concept helps guide the flow of cars on the forecourt by providing clearly visible information about the dispenser´s occupancy and the remaining fuelling time.

A graphical communication concept was developed for the interaction screen on the front of the dispenser, to provide clear and easily accessible information. It allows users to keep track of their refuelling time and price, request maps to check route details or find out more about hydrogen fuel.

For the refuelling nozzle, the design team created a new pick-up and mount mechanism, which provides an intuitive way of removing and returning the nozzle. To make the refuelling experience more comfortable, a screen was integrated into the nozzle guiding the user through the refuelling process step by step.

Oliver Bishop, hydrogen general manager at Shell, said: “Customers are at the heart of what we do. We are pleased to have collaborated with Designworks in the development of a new hydrogen dispenser that will allow us to provide customers an improved hydrogen experience. It will not only make refuelling seamless, it will also help make hydrogen fuel an even more attractive option in the future.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: