Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Shell and BMW design new hydrogen dispenser

John Wood · 10 May, 2017
Oasis hydrogen dispenser

Shell and a BMW Group subsidiary, Designworks, have collaborated in the launch of a new hydrogen dispenser that is radically different to pumps for other road fuels.

Oasis is a dispenser concept that departs from the “H” or “L” shaped fuel dispensers presently on the market. It introduces a new “I” shaped, pillar-like design which is intended to provide a friendly appeal.

When a vehicle approaches the dispenser, the customer will experience a light guidance system, an information screen and an innovative nozzle for refuelling.

The light concept helps guide the flow of cars on the forecourt by providing clearly visible information about the dispenser´s occupancy and the remaining fuelling time.

A graphical communication concept was developed for the interaction screen on the front of the dispenser, to provide clear and easily accessible information. It allows users to keep track of their refuelling time and price, request maps to check route details or find out more about hydrogen fuel.

For the refuelling nozzle, the design team created a new pick-up and mount mechanism, which provides an intuitive way of removing and returning the nozzle. To make the refuelling experience more comfortable, a screen was integrated into the nozzle guiding the user through the refuelling process step by step.

Oliver Bishop, hydrogen general manager at Shell, said: “Customers are at the heart of what we do. We are pleased to have collaborated with Designworks in the development of a new hydrogen dispenser that will allow us to provide customers an improved hydrogen experience. It will not only make refuelling seamless, it will also help make hydrogen fuel an even more attractive option in the future.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages adds Gloucester site to its...

Falling oil prices and higher sterling va...

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Euro Garages adds Gloucester site to its...

Falling oil prices and higher sterling va...

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Top 50 Indie signs five sites to Essar brand

Blaze guts shop on MRH forecourt

Poll

See Results

With so much talk about plans for 'toxic charges' on the most polluting vehicles, do you think drivers of diesel-engined vehicles are being unfairly demonised?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions