Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Oil 4 Wales invests £200,000 in Maesteg revamp

John Wood · 10 May, 2017
Welsh rugby stars at reopening of Maesteg filling station

Fuel supplier and forecourt owner Oil 4 Wales has reopened its service station at Maesteg in South Wales after a £200,000 redevelopment.

The major redevelopment saw a total redesign of the shop, including upgrading of tills, a bespoke state of the art wine section, and a full deli and bakery serving home-made cakes, pies and freshly baked breads. The development also included a modern and spacious new café, which is now open seven days a week, serving a wide range of hot and cold food and drinks.

The enhanced facility has resulted in Oil 4 Wales employing four additional local people, and the company said the number could increase in line with demand as people become more aware of the facility.

Oil 4 Wales managing director Colin Owens said: “Oil 4 Wales’ long-term plan is to remain a Welsh, family-run company for the benefit of the communities of Wales, and I hope the significantly improved  facility will benefit the people of Maesteg – a town which has not seen much  investment in recent years. As the national brand, Oil 4 Wales seeks to invest in communities that need it most.”

He added: “Despite the tough financial year the company has recently experienced, which saw profits falling from £600,000 in 2015 to £12,000 in 2016, because the customer base increased by 10,000 new customers, it was decided to go ahead with the investment.

“I would like to thank Lloyds Bank for supporting us in progressing with this community project.

“Having seen the results, we are satisfied that the right decision was made in line with our company strategy of working with the community for the community.”

The reopening was attended by past and present members of the Welsh Rugby team including Scott Quinnell, Jonathan Davies, Dan Biggar, and Dan Lydiate, and  youngsters at the event received goodie bags, free hot drinks, sweets, and cakes.

Owens added: “As Wales’ national brand and a trusted national oil distributor, it was a pleasure to invite the people of Maesteg to meet the nation’s favourite players, and despite a couple of disappointing results the turnout shows how much rugby is valued by the Welsh communities and  it is clear that rugby remains Wales’ number one sport.”

Oil 4 Wales owns three forecourts and supplies an additional 32.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages adds Gloucester site to its...

Falling oil prices and higher sterling va...

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Euro Garages adds Gloucester site to its...

Falling oil prices and higher sterling va...

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Top 50 Indie signs five sites to Essar brand

Blaze guts shop on MRH forecourt

Poll

See Results

With so much talk about plans for 'toxic charges' on the most polluting vehicles, do you think drivers of diesel-engined vehicles are being unfairly demonised?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions