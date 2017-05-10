Oil 4 Wales invests £200k in Maesteg revamp

Fuel supplier and forecourt owner Oil 4 Wales has reopened its service station at Maesteg in South Wales after a £200,000 redevelopment.

The major redevelopment saw a total redesign of the shop, including upgrading of tills, a bespoke state of the art wine section, and a full deli and bakery serving home-made cakes, pies and freshly baked breads. The development also included a modern and spacious new café, which is now open seven days a week, serving a wide range of hot and cold food and drinks.

The enhanced facility has resulted in Oil 4 Wales employing four additional local people, and the company said the number could increase in line with demand as people become more aware of the facility.

Oil 4 Wales managing director Colin Owens said: “Oil 4 Wales’ long-term plan is to remain a Welsh, family-run company for the benefit of the communities of Wales, and I hope the significantly improved facility will benefit the people of Maesteg – a town which has not seen much investment in recent years. As the national brand, Oil 4 Wales seeks to invest in communities that need it most.”

He added: “Despite the tough financial year the company has recently experienced, which saw profits falling from £600,000 in 2015 to £12,000 in 2016, because the customer base increased by 10,000 new customers, it was decided to go ahead with the investment.

“I would like to thank Lloyds Bank for supporting us in progressing with this community project.

“Having seen the results, we are satisfied that the right decision was made in line with our company strategy of working with the community for the community.”

The reopening was attended by past and present members of the Welsh Rugby team including Scott Quinnell, Jonathan Davies, Dan Biggar, and Dan Lydiate, and youngsters at the event received goodie bags, free hot drinks, sweets, and cakes.

Owens added: “As Wales’ national brand and a trusted national oil distributor, it was a pleasure to invite the people of Maesteg to meet the nation’s favourite players, and despite a couple of disappointing results the turnout shows how much rugby is valued by the Welsh communities and it is clear that rugby remains Wales’ number one sport.”

Oil 4 Wales owns three forecourts and supplies an additional 32.

