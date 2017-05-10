Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Brokers predict sales of diesel cars will decline

John Wood · 10 May, 2017
traffic jam

Nearly a third of brokers expect sales of diesel cars to decrease this year following media scares, according to a survey by Paragon Car Finance.

Asked what impact recent calls for action on diesel vehicles would have on the market in 2017, 29% stated they expect a decrease in sales. This compares to just 10% who expect sales to increase. Nineteen per cent of respondents also stated they expect to see a decline in sales of petrol engine vehicles, compared to 29% who expect sales to grow.

Just as sales of diesel and petrol vehicles are expected to decline, so sales of electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to increase, with 77% of respondents expecting sales of electric vehicles to grow in 2017, and a 81% foresee hybrid vehicles increasing market share.

Over the longer term the results are even more stark. Asked how the market would look in five years’ time, 52% of respondents expect decreased sales of diesel engine vehicles with a further 29% expecting sales to decrease significantly. Fifty two per cent expect decreased sales of petrol vehicles.

Over the same period 91% of those surveyed expect electric vehicle sales to increase, and 62% expect significant growth in hybrid vehicle sales with a further 29% expecting moderate growth.

Julian Rance, head of Paragon Car Finance, said: “Urban pollution has been making headlines, putting diesel vehicles firmly in the spotlight and the latest figures from our Headlight Survey reveal that the pace of change in the car market is expected to grow. Nearly a third of brokers expect diesel sales to decline in 2017, while 81% expect diesel sales to decline over the next five years.

“This declining market share is reflected on the other side by expected growth in the sale of electric and hybrid vehicles. It is clear that, as a result of policy incentives such as road tax exemption, and due to increasing awareness of the environmental impact of diesel emissions, more and more consumers are willing to consider electric and hybrid vehicles. As the technology and infrastructure which supports such vehicles gets better, sales will further increase.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages adds Gloucester site to its...

Falling oil prices and higher sterling va...

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Euro Garages adds Gloucester site to its...

Falling oil prices and higher sterling va...

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Top 50 Indie signs five sites to Essar brand

Blaze guts shop on MRH forecourt

Poll

See Results

With so much talk about plans for 'toxic charges' on the most polluting vehicles, do you think drivers of diesel-engined vehicles are being unfairly demonised?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions