Kay Group secures consent for fourth new-to-industry site

Top 50 Indie The Kay Group has secured planning permission for its fourth new-to-industry site in 12 months.

Work on Ellesmere Port Service Station, which will include the company’s first Costa Drive-Thru, is scheduled to start in June after the opening of a forecourt at Irlam, the group’s third new-to-industry site.

The first of the new to industry sites, Junction 13 at Nelson, opened in May last year, and the second, Crewe Gateway opened in November.

Kay Group’s usual trading partners, Texaco, Spar and Greggs, are involved at all three sites, and the Crewe site also featured a WH Smith shop, in the retailer’s first involvement at a main road filling station.

The Ellesmere Port scheme is part of an extensive Peel Developments project to include an amenity site, housing, employment and commercial activity.

Other occupants of the amenity site include a large format themed Greene King restaurant/pub, a lodge and a drive through fast food unit.

The petrol filling station and Costa Drive-Thru are due to open in November 2017.

In the most recent Top 50 Indies, Blackburn-based Kay Group was ranked 12th with 18 sites.

