Prolific thieves convicted for stealing from forecourt shops

Two prolific shoplifters who targeted forecourt shop in St Albans and Borehamwood have both been sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

Justin Sycamore, aged 38, and Simon Speer, aged 34, appeared Hatfield Remand Court on Monday, May 8 after pleading guilty to a number of thefts from shops in both towns.

Sycamore, of Bricket Road, St Albans, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after being charged with:

• Making off without paying for fuel at the Tesco petrol station in Shenley Road, Borehamwood, on March 15;

• Theft of a bottle of wine from the St Albans service station on Verulum Road, St Albans, on April 5;

• Theft of food from the Esso petrol station on London Road, St Albans, on April 14;

• Theft of food from the Esso petrol station on London Road, St Albans, on April 20;

• Theft of a dash cam and a milkshake from the Tesco petrol station in Shenley Road, Borehamwood, on April 30; and

• Theft of a packet of screwdrivers from Bunnings in Griffiths Way, St Albans, on May 3.

As well as serving eight weeks in prison, Sycamore was ordered to pay a total of £165 in fines and costs.

Simon Speer, also of Bricket Road, St Albans, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after being charged with:

• Assaulting a police officer at Hatfield Police Station on May 5;

• Theft of food from the Esso petrol station on London Road, St Albans, on April 11;

• Theft of food from the Esso petrol station on London Road, St Albans, on April 14;

• Theft of food from the Esso petrol station on London Road, St Albans, on April 18; and

• Theft of a dash cam from the Esso petrol station on London Road, St Albans, on May 5.

Speer was ordered to pay a total of £115 in fines and costs.

PC Shaun Woods, from the St Albans Central, North and West Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Both Sycamore and Speer are repeat offenders and their actions have had a profound impact on people within the community; mainly local businesses who have incurred financial loss, not to mention the loss of their valuable time in having to liaise with us during the investigations.

“I am pleased with the court result because it sends out a clear message to both Sycamore and Speer that their actions will not be tolerated.”

