Maxol rewards team for high standard of service

Eugene McAuley and his staff at the Maxol Service Station at Draperstown, County Londonderry in Northern Ireland, were recently recognised by Maxol for achieving Excellence in Customer Experience.

As part of its Excellence Awards Programme, Maxol carries out ongoing recognition throughout the year for licensees and their staff.

The Excellence Awards Programme is a scheme contested across the network of 230 Maxol Service Stations in Ireland. Its aim is to encourage and recognise excellence in retail standards and customer service.

Mystery shoppers and customer surveys are two of the means used to assess each station’s level of quality.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: